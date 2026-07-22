Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Obeid Khatim Street Lighting Project, Orders Completion Within 10 Days

KHARTOUM, July 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris on Tuesday inspected progress on the street lighting project along Obeid Khatim Street in Khartoum, accompanied by his adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali.

During the visit, Sudan Electricity Company Director General Eng. Abdullah Mohamed Ahmed briefed the prime minister on the work underway to illuminate the road.

Idris directed authorities to accelerate implementation and complete the Obeid Khatim Street lighting project within 10 days. He also instructed all relevant state institutions--including the Ministry of Energy, electricity companies, and the Defense Industries System--to mobilize their resources to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

The prime minister further ordered that work move on to lighting Africa Street, Airport Street, and other major roads in the capital once the Obeid Khatim Street project is completed.