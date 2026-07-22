Sudan: Health Minister Reviews Rehabilitation of Specialized Hospitals in Khartoum State

22 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM, July 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Health Minister Prof. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Tuesday conducted an inspection tour of several hospitals in Khartoum State to review ongoing rehabilitation work in specialized sections.

The visit covered ophthalmology, cardiology, dental, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) sections.

The minister said the initiative is part of a joint plan between the federal and Khartoum State health ministries to strengthen cooperation and upgrade healthcare infrastructure, with the aim of improving medical services, easing pressure on referral hospitals, and expanding access to specialized healthcare across the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.