Sudan: Health Minister Reviews Rehabilitation of Specialized Hospitals in Khartoum State

KHARTOUM, July 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Health Minister Prof. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Tuesday conducted an inspection tour of several hospitals in Khartoum State to review ongoing rehabilitation work in specialized sections.

The visit covered ophthalmology, cardiology, dental, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) sections.

The minister said the initiative is part of a joint plan between the federal and Khartoum State health ministries to strengthen cooperation and upgrade healthcare infrastructure, with the aim of improving medical services, easing pressure on referral hospitals, and expanding access to specialized healthcare across the state.