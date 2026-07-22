South Sudan Bishop Issues Second Humanitarian Appeal in a Week

A fresh appeal for humanitarian aid has been issued by the Bishop of Liwolo in South Sudan. It is the second appeal made in the space of a week.

The first appeal on 16 July and can be read on Anglican News.

The second appeal, dated 22 July, addresses the governments of the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Uganda ; the Africa Union (AU); IGAD; the United Nations (UN); Diplomatic Missions; Humanitarian Partners; Ecumenical and Faith-Based Organisations and all People of Goodwill.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The appeal reads as follows:

Re: Fresh Appeal for Immediate International Intervention Following the Armed Conflict in Andejo, Liwolo Payam, Kajokeji County, Central Equatoria State, Republic of South Sudan

Your Excellencies, Distinguished Leaders, and Esteemed Partners, Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

I write with profound sorrow and deep pastoral concern regarding the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and security situation along the South Sudan-Uganda border in Liwolo Payam, Kajokeji County, Central Equatoria State.

As a shepherd entrusted with the spiritual and physical well-being of thousands of people, I respectfully appeal for your urgent attention and intervention to protect innocent civilian lives, preserve peace, uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of South Sudan, and prevent further deterioration of relations between the two neighbouring nations whose peoples have lived together peacefully for generations.

Background

On 15 July 2026, armed hostilities reportedly occurred between the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) and the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) at the Andejo border garrison in Keriwa Boma, Liwolo Payam.

Although the initial military confrontation has subsided, the security situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable. Continued insecurity has led to civilian casualties, the destruction of homes and livelihoods, widespread fear, and the displacement of more than 15,000 civilians. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) continues to increase daily as families flee ongoing insecurity in search of safety and humanitarian assistance.

Those most affected are women, children, older persons, persons living with disabilities, and other vulnerable members of the community who have fled their homes with little or no belongings.

Humanitarian Situation

The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen each day.

Thousands of internally displaced persons are currently seeking refuge in churches, schools, health facilities, community centers, and host families, including:

St. Paul Cathedral and the Diocesan Headquarters

Logo IDP Camp

Mangaloti Primary School

Kendiri Primary School

Jehovah Rapha Healthcare Centre

Keriwa and Mangalotore Archdeaconries

Sokare Boma

Dibe

Numerous surrounding villages and host communities

These facilities were never designed to accommodate such large numbers of displaced people. Many families are sleeping in open spaces and under trees without adequate shelter, food, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, medicines, or essential healthcare services.

Without immediate humanitarian assistance, the risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition, preventable deaths, and long-term suffering will increase significantly.

Security Concerns

Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement between the Governments of South Sudan and Uganda, local communities continue to observe heightened military activity in the affected border areas.

Community members have reported increased deployment of military personnel and equipment, together with growing tensions that continue to generate fear among civilians.

There are also widespread concerns within affected communities regarding the future security of the internationally recognized border and the possibility of prolonged occupation or territorial encroachment.

These concerns require urgent attention through impartial investigation, sustained diplomatic dialogue, confidence-building measures, and peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and established bilateral and regional mechanisms.

Risks to Regional Peace and Stability

The current situation extends beyond a localized border incident. If not addressed promptly and peacefully, it risks:

Escalating into a broader interstate dispute.

Deepening humanitarian needs.

Fueling inter-community hostility.

Undermining decades of peaceful coexistence between neighbouring communities.

Destabilizing the wider East African region.

For generations, the people living along the South Sudan-Uganda border have shared family ties, trade, culture, and peaceful coexistence. These longstanding relationships must not be destroyed by violence or political tensions.

Our Appeal

In the spirit of peace, justice, and our shared humanity, I respectfully appeal for the following urgent actions:

An immediate cessation of hostilities and maximum restraint by all parties.

Protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

Immediate humanitarian assistance including food, clean water, emergency shelter, medical supplies, psychosocial support, and protection services for displaced populations.

Independent assessment and monitoring by the African Union, IGAD, the United Nations, and other appropriate regional and international bodies to establish the facts and support peaceful resolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Respect for the sovereignty and internationally recognized territorial boundaries of both South Sudan and Uganda while any outstanding border issues are resolved through peaceful dialogue and existing legal mechanisms.

Strengthened diplomatic engagement between both governments to restore confidence, reduce tensions, and prevent further violence.

Support for long-term peacebuilding, reconciliation, and recovery for affected communities on both sides of the border.

A Moral Responsibility

This is not only a political or military matter.

It is fundamentally a humanitarian crisis affecting innocent families who desire nothing more than to live in peace, cultivate their land, educate their children, worship freely, and build a better future.

History reminds us that delayed action during emerging crises often results to avoidable human suffering. The time to act is now.

As Scripture reminds us:

"Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter." (Proverbs24:11)

May we all respond with wisdom, compassion, courage, and commitment to justice and peace.

Thank you for your leadership, solidarity, and urgent consideration of this appeal.

Yours faithfully,

Rt. Rev. Joseph Aba Nicanor Diocesan Bishop

Episcopal Diocese of Liwolo

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan - Anglican Communion