Kenya: Ruto Appoints Charles Owino Government Spokesperson in Executive Reshuffle

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed former National Police Service spokesperson Charles Owino as Government Spokesperson while redesignating Isaac Mwaura to head the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

The changes were announced Tuesday by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei through Notification of Presidential Action No. XI of 2026, which also contained nominations to constitutional commissions, statutory bodies and the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

Owino's appointment places the former police spokesperson at the helm of official government communication, succeeding Mwaura, who now takes charge of the newly established Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights.

According to the notification, the Public Service Commission approved Owino's redeployment from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, where he had been serving as Acting Head of Government Communications.

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"The Public Service Commission has redeployed Charles Owino from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, where he has been serving as Acting Head of Government Communications, and appointed him Government Spokesperson in the Executive Office of the President," the notification stated.

Mwaura, who has served as Government Spokesperson since 2024, was redesignated as Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

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The notification also unveiled a raft of nominations to independent commissions and other public bodies, subject to the relevant approval processes.

President Ruto nominated Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

He also nominated former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Antonina Lentoijoni as members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), while Flora Mutua was nominated to serve as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The President further nominated Wilson Kuria Thuita, Silvya C. Apaa, Ahmed Kanyara Bishar, Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri, Ken Riaga, Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa and Mary Nanjala Kilobi to serve on the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee, subject to ratification by the National and County Government Coordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

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Koskei said the nominations to constitutional commissions and statutory bodies are intended to fill existing vacancies, while the appointments and redeployments within the Executive Office of the President were approved by the Public Service Commission as part of changes in the senior ranks of government.