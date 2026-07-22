South Africa: Crime Intelligence Must Stop Drugs Before They Reach Our Streets

press release

The seizure of drugs worth an estimated R10 million, together with seven firearms and more than 1 000 rounds of ammunition, from an apartment in Richwood, Cape Town, highlights the scale and sophistication of organised crime operating in South Africa. Importantly, this operation was driven by intelligence and disrupted the drugs before they could reach our communities.

The combination of drugs, firearms and ammunition is no coincidence. These criminal markets reinforce one another, fuelling gang violence, extortion and murder across the Cape Flats.

Crime Intelligence is the backbone of effective policing. Yet, despite a budget of approximately R5.2 billion for 2026/27, funding for Crime Intelligence Operations has increased by only 0.09% in real terms. South Africans are entitled to ask whether this considerable investment is producing consistent operational results.

This operation demonstrates what intelligence-led policing can achieve, but it must become the norm rather than the exception. Better intelligence gathering, coordination with specialised operational units and information-sharing across agencies are essential to identifying trafficking routes and dismantling criminal networks.

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Every seizure must also lead investigators higher up the criminal chain. Arresting couriers and confiscating drugs is not enough. Investigations must be prosecution-led from an early stage, targeting the syndicate leaders, financiers, importers and corrupt officials who enable the trade.

The money must be followed too. SAPS, the Hawks, the NPA and the Asset Forfeiture Unit must work together to freeze criminal proceeds and seize the assets that sustain these networks. A syndicate is not dismantled while its leadership and finances remain intact.

South Africans deserve a police service that stays one step ahead of organised crime. Success must be measured not only by the value of drugs seized, but by syndicates dismantled, assets forfeited and masterminds successfully prosecuted.