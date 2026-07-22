South Africa: DA-Led Departments Working Together to Deliver Improved Home Affairs Services in Kwadukuza

press release

Note to editors: Please find attached IsiZulu and English soundbites by Sakhile Mngadi MPL

- Progress on the KwaDukuza Home Affairs' office demonstrates the value of cooperation between DA-led government departments.

-Public Works and Infrastructure and Home Affairs are working to ensure residents have access to a modern, fit-for-purpose office.

-The DA in iLembe will continue monitoring progress towards the anticipated completion of the project.

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The Democratic Alliance (DA) in iLembe welcomes progress towards the completion of the new KwaDukuza Home Affairs office, following confirmation by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, that a tender has been awarded for the outstanding construction work.

The development is an important step forward for residents and demonstrates what can be achieved when government departments work together with a shared commitment to improving public services.

Under the leadership of Minister Macpherson and Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, there is a clear focus on ensuring that government infrastructure supports the delivery of efficient and dignified services to South Africans.

KwaDukuza residents have waited far too long for a modern and fit-for-purpose facility. The project, which was initially expected to be completed in 2023, experienced significant construction and contractual delays that left the building incomplete.

The DA has also maintained an active interest in the project. DA National Spokesperson on Public Works and Infrastructure, Bonginkosi Madikizela MP, previously conducted oversight at the stalled site to assess progress and highlight the challenges facing residents.

The latest progress now provides an opportunity to turn the page on years of delays.

The DA in iLembe welcomes the cooperative approach between Public Works and Infrastructure, as the custodian of government infrastructure, and Home Affairs, as the department responsible for delivering these essential services.

We will continue monitoring progress towards the anticipated completion of the facility and look forward to the day when its doors open to the people of KwaDukuza.

This is ultimately about ensuring that residents receive the dignified, efficient and accessible government services they deserve.