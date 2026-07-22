Ethiopia: IGAD Strengthens Coordination Among Special Envoys On Sudan Peace Efforts

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has convened the third meeting of Special Envoys on Sudan.

The meeting was held with support from the Government of Japan, as regional and international actors seek to strengthen coordination in efforts to resolve the devastating conflict in Sudan.

The meeting was opened by IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

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It brought together Special Envoys and mediation partners to review progress, align strategies, and enhance cooperation in ongoing efforts to advance peace in Sudan.

Discussions focused on deepening coordination among regional and international actors involved in peace efforts and ensuring greater coherence among initiatives aimed at ending the crisis.

IGAD reaffirmed its commitment to a coordinated, Africa-led approach to resolving the conflict, working closely with its Member States, the African Union, the United Nations, and all stakeholders committed to achieving a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Sudan.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The war has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing millions of people and raising concerns over regional stability and the potential for further spillover.

As a key regional organization, IGAD has remained actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

It has worked with Sudanese stakeholders, the African Union, the United Nations, and international partners to promote dialogue and coordinate mediation efforts, emphasizing the importance of a unified, Africa-led approach to ending the war and restoring stability in Sudan, it was learned.