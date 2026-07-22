Ethiopia Calls for Stronger Continental Cooperation to Counter Terrorism

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has called for enhanced continental cooperation and the effective implementation of Africa's security frameworks to address the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism across the continent.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera made the remark at the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, he underscored the growing threat posed by global terrorist groups to peace and security on the continent, noting that such groups are increasingly exploiting emerging technologies, including digital platforms and social media, to recruit members, disseminate propaganda, and spread extremist ideologies.

In light of the evolving global security dynamics, the State Minister stressed the need to operationalize the Africa Standby Force and strengthen the implementation of continental normative frameworks to enhance intra-African cooperation in areas of security and governance.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister Hadera also highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to combat domestic terrorism and its significant contribution to regional initiatives aimed at addressing the threat of terrorism.