Ethiopia Calls for Stronger Continental Cooperation to Counter Terrorism

21 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has called for enhanced continental cooperation and the effective implementation of Africa's security frameworks to address the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism across the continent.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera made the remark at the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, he underscored the growing threat posed by global terrorist groups to peace and security on the continent, noting that such groups are increasingly exploiting emerging technologies, including digital platforms and social media, to recruit members, disseminate propaganda, and spread extremist ideologies.

In light of the evolving global security dynamics, the State Minister stressed the need to operationalize the Africa Standby Force and strengthen the implementation of continental normative frameworks to enhance intra-African cooperation in areas of security and governance.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister Hadera also highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to combat domestic terrorism and its significant contribution to regional initiatives aimed at addressing the threat of terrorism.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.