Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Homegrown Path to Sustainable Peace - Dialogue Commissioner

21 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ongoing national dialogue represents a homegrown path toward sustainable peace, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commissioner Yonas Adaye said.

Speaking to Pulse of Africa (POA) on the sidelines of the National Dialogue Conference, the Commissioner said the dialogue is intended to address the root causes of longstanding grievances in the country, and to lay a foundation for lasting peace, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

"The science and art of dialogue is to unearth the buried truths or structural causes of conflict. So as long as you have conflict, you can never have any economic development, political development, or whatever governance you might be aspiring for," he elaborated.

According to him, national dialogue is a guarantee for sound political development, inclusive governance and representative political progress.

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He added that the 4,000 representatives taking part in the National Dialogue Conference are engaged in structured discussions on the 8 major agenda pillars compiled through consultations held across the country and abroad.

The delegates are organized into working groups to deliberate on the issues identified by citizens.

On questions regarding inclusiveness, Commissioner Yonas said Ethiopia's national dialogue seeks to ensure that voices traditionally left out of national decision-making are represented.

He pointed to academic assessments and examples of participation by historically marginalized occupational groups, describing the process as grounded in indigenous Ethiopian approaches to conflict resolution.

The Commissioner noted that the dialogue process has been inclusive and it relied on indigenous knowledge and cultural mechanisms rather than imported solutions.

Commissioner Yonas further linked Ethiopia's dialogue to wider African aspirations, arguing that Ethiopia's experience could support regional peace, integration, and cooperation.

He referenced the philosophies of Ubuntu and Medemer, saying peace in Ethiopia is closely connected to stability across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

"For a brighter Africa to be realized... the best way out is really dialoguing," he stressed, adding that Ethiopia is contributing to peace efforts across the continent.

The Commissioner underscored that the national dialogue process is a nationally led effort to promote reconciliation, consensus-building, and long-term stability.

The ongoing National Dialogue Conference will continue deliberations over the coming weeks as delegates seek common ground on issues shaping Ethiopia's future.

Read the original article on ENA.

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