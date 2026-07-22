Ethiopia Making Major Contribution to Global Biodiversity Conservation - UN Exec Secretary Schomaker

Addis Ababa, July 21, 2026 (ENA) -- Ethiopia is making a significant contribution to global biodiversity conservation, according to Astrid Schomaker, UN Convention on Biological Diversity Executive Secretary.

The Executive Secretary remarked at the ongoing diamond jubilee celebration of the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority.

President Taye Atske Selassie, former Prime Minister and Hailemariam-Roman Foundation Board Chairperson Hailemariam Desalegn, Tourism State Minister Endegena Abebe, and Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority Director-General Kumera Wakjira attended the ceremony alongside senior government officials and guests.

In her address, Executive Secretary Schomaker highlighted Ethiopia's position as a global biodiversity hub, serving as a sanctuary to a rich matrix of endemic flora and fauna species.

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The nation's contribution to global biodiversity conservation is very significant, she added.

Noting that Ethiopia harbors species found nowhere else on earth, Schomaker remarked that this extraordinary natural heritage is not only a source of national pride, but an invaluable asset for the global community.

The Executive Secretary commended the authority's steadfast commitment over the past six decades toward safeguarding the nation's rich natural resources and ecological heritage.

She commended Ethiopia's proactive measures in managing protected areas, rescuing endangered wildlife, and implementing effective strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

To achieve global biodiversity targets, Schomaker urged the international community to accelerate coordinated action toward forest conservation, species protection, and curbing illegal wildlife trafficking.