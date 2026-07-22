Zimbabwe: Holy Ten Arrested for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

Hip-hop artist Holy Ten has been arrested over allegations of raping a 14-year-old girl, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest on Tuesday but declined to provide further details, saying investigations were still underway.

"Police have arrested a local musician on rape allegations. More details will be released later as investigations continue," Nyathi told state-run media.

The police did not immediately disclose the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence, including when or where it is alleged to have occurred.

More details to follow...