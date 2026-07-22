Uganda Airlines Orders Eight Boeing Aircraft in Expansion Drive

Uganda Airlines has signed a deal with Boeing to acquire eight new aircraft, marking the national carrier's first direct purchase from the American aircraft manufacturer as it prepares for a major fleet expansion.

The order, announced Tuesday at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, includes four Boeing 737-8 aircraft and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The purchase comes six years after Uganda Airlines resumed commercial operations in 2019, with the carrier seeking to increase capacity, open new routes and strengthen its position in regional and international aviation.

Uganda Airlines currently operates two Airbus A330-800neo aircraft for long-haul routes, four Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets and a leased Boeing 737-800 used to supplement capacity on busy regional routes.

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Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Ato Girma Wake said the Boeing deal represented a major milestone in the airline's growth strategy.

"This commitment with Boeing marks a defining step in Uganda Airlines' growth journey and in our broader ambition to position Entebbe as a strategic aviation hub for the region," Wake said.

"The aircraft will strengthen our ability to connect Uganda more efficiently to regional, continental and international markets, while supporting trade, tourism, investment and cargo development."

The Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be deployed on regional routes across Africa as well as services to the Middle East and India, while the larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will support long-haul flights to destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Boeing said the new aircraft would improve efficiency, reducing fuel consumption by between 20 and 25 per cent compared to the aircraft they are expected to replace, while allowing Uganda Airlines to expand its route network.

Boeing Senior Vice President for Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen welcomed Uganda Airlines into the company's customer base.

"We're pleased to welcome Uganda Airlines as a Boeing customer and support the airline's next phase of growth with the 737-8 and 787-9," McMullen said.

"These airplanes offer efficiency, range and versatility to help Uganda Airlines strengthen and expand its network."

Wake said the partnership would go beyond fleet expansion by supporting technical skills development within the airline.

"Just as importantly, this partnership brings together Uganda Airlines and Boeing in a long-term relationship focused not only on fleet growth, but also on technical excellence, training and capacity building," he said.

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"We are proud to celebrate this milestone at Farnborough as we invest in the future of our national carrier and in Uganda's economic transformation."

Uganda Airlines currently operates flights to 17 destinations in 13 countries from Entebbe International Airport and is pursuing further expansion of passenger and cargo operations.