Rwanda: Bill Gates Visits Rwanda's Health Intelligence Centre

American philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday, July 21, visited Rwanda's National Health Intelligence Centre, which uses real-time healthcare data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service delivery.

Gates was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, and the Minister of State for ICT and Digital Innovation, Paula Ingabire.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Gates discuss cooperation in health, AI, agriculture

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The health intelligence centre was launched in April 2025 and is part of the broader National Health Study Centre. It aims to harness real-time data to improve patient outcomes, optimise health financing, and drive innovation across the health sector.

The centre supports health institutions such as Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), which implements various programmes, including those responding to HIV, malaria, and non-communicable diseases, and Rwanda Medical Supply, which procures and manages health commodities.

The centre's AI lab also integrates data from community health workers, health centres, and hospitals to ensure that decisions are based on accurate, up-to-date information.

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The lab focuses on predictive analysis and the development of AI-powered tools to support medical decisions.

It operates on four key pillars: infrastructure development, research and development, AI talent incubation, and validation and evaluation.

According to the Ministry of Health, since its launch, the centre has helped reduce patient waiting times at health facilities, streamline emergency dispatch and ambulance response, strengthen disease surveillance and containment, as well as improve the targeting of healthcare resources.

The ministry said collaboration with the Gates Foundation will support the expansion of the centre's operations, with a focus on developing predictive health intelligence.

The planned expansion aims to strengthen the centre's ability to anticipate outbreaks, issue early warning and prevent health threats before they escalate.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates tours Rwamagana projects expanding access to healthcare

The American billionaire and Microsoft founder began his visit on Monday with a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

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He later toured healthcare projects in Mwulire Sector, Rwamagana District, that are expanding access to healthcare services.

Gates also met with President Paul Kagame on Monday to discuss ongoing collaboration between Rwanda and the Gates Foundation in the areas of health, artificial intelligence (AI), and agricultural transformation and digital public infrastructure.