South Africa: Minister Promises Shorter SASSA Queues and R1.5-Billion in Savings

More workers, extended office operating hours, and 350,000 beneficiaries targeted for review

The new Minister of social development, Dina Pule, has promised to make SASSA queues shorter, as well as to save the government R1.5-billion by stopping payments to ineligible beneficiaries.

The money saved "can be redirected to fund other government projects and priorities," Pule said at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday. This financial year, SASSA aims to review 350,000 beneficiaries, up from 240,000 last year.

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A total of 19-million people currently receive grants, excluding the R370 SRD grant, she said.

Last year, Treasury introduced stricter conditions for SASSA's budget to ensure grants only go to eligible beneficiaries.

"As we ensure that the vulnerable are supported with social protection, we must do so to ensure that every eligible person receives the support to which they are entitled. At the same time, we must ensure that public resources are protected and that the social assistance system remains credible, sustainable and fair," Pule said.

Pule acknowledged that the review programme had caused panic among beneficiaries. But the Social Assistance Act requires SASSA to regularly review grants to confirm that beneficiaries remain eligible, she said.

Recipients must report any material changes to their financial, medical or marital circumstances.

"Reviews also protect the system against fraud, abuse and incorrect payments," said Pule.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said beneficiaries' disclosed income is verified against banks, SARS and credit bureaux.

Shorter queues

"In my few days in office, I have received complaints about people standing in long queues at most of our offices and had to step in urgently to understand the cause and seek immediate intervention to bring back dignity and respect," said Pule.

"More than 1,000 contract workers are being recruited across the country to provide additional frontline support: assist with beneficiary enquiries, process applications and reviews, and reduce waiting times at service points."

Pule said operating hours in SASSA offices will be extended to allow more beneficiaries to be helped.

Matlou said 127 contract workers have already been appointed, with some already working in Gauteng. The remainder are expected to start on 1 August. Government has allocated R40-million for the appointments during the current financial year.

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Pule added she would visit SASSA offices across the country to monitor the interventions.

"These interventions will assist in restoring dignity and respect to the people who consider social assistance as their lifeline, and achieving that remains non-negotiable."