Malawi: Two Dead, 21 Hurt in Head-On Crash On Limbe-Zomba Road

21 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Two people have died and 21 others have been injured in a road accident on the Limbe-Zomba Road in Malawi.

The crash happened this morning near Sable Farming and involved a minibus and a saloon car travelling in opposite directions, police said.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson Demetria Banda said the minibus, a Mazda Bongo carrying 18 passengers, was travelling from Njuli towards the Chiradzulu turn-off when it attempted to overtake a lorry.

It then collided head-on with a Mazda Demio saloon car, which was carrying five passengers and travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

The driver of the Mazda Demio and one passenger were pronounced dead on arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, having sustained severe head injuries.

The minibus driver and the remaining occupants of both vehicles were also injured and are being treated in hospital.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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