Malawian Businessman Arrested for Murder After Victim's Body Exhumed From Grave in Shock Twist

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Blantyre, Malawi, after police were forced to dig up his alleged victim's body from the grave to gather evidence -- weeks after he had already been buried.

Noor Nasir, a Malawian national of Asian origin, has been taken into custody accused of killing Asif Khan, police confirmed today.

The case has now been committed to the High Court, in a dramatic escalation of an investigation that only began after Khan had already been laid to rest.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chinthere revealed that officers were forced to exhume the body on July 19, 2026 -- after murder allegations emerged in the wake of the burial.

The alleged killing is said to have taken place on July 6 this year, just days before Khan's body was interred.

Police have remained tight-lipped on whether a wider manhunt is underway for any other suspects who may have been involved.

Chinthere would only say that investigations into the killing are ongoing, refusing to be drawn on whether further arrests could follow.

More to follow.