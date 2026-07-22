Malawi: 'Hollywood Comes to Malawi' - Lawi and FDH Bank Team Up for Blockbuster Mcknight Gig

21 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi is gearing up for its most star-studded night yet, after FDH Bank plc threw its weight -- and its wallet -- behind a blockbuster concert set to bring American R&B icon Brian McKnight to the country for the very first time.

The bank has unveiled a major financial partnership with Lawi Group ahead of the hotly anticipated Sunset in the Warm Heart concert, which explodes onto the scene on 1 August at Game Havens in Thyolo.

FDH Holdings marketing manager Tiyese Kayimila said the homegrown bank simply couldn't resist getting involved in what promises to be a landmark cultural moment for the nation.

"This will be a huge event. It is the first time that such a big artist will perform in Malawi. As a bank we will use the platform to market our products and services before and during the event," he said.

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Music sensation Lawi was equally thrilled, gushing that the concert marks nothing short of a historic first for Malawian entertainment.

"This a groundbreaking moment. For the first time Hollywood will be in Malawi. We would like to extend our gratitude for this support," Lawi said, hailing FDH's backing as crucial to pulling off the ambitious show.

And music lovers will be relieved to hear it won't cost them a fortune to witness the history-making performance -- Lawi has revealed that the show will be one of the cheapest international concerts EVER staged in Malawi.

Fans are already buzzing at the prospect of seeing the Grammy-nominated crooner, best known for chart-topping hits, perform live on Malawian soil for the first time.

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