Malawi: CCAP Shake-Up - Two Preachers Axed in Bitter Feud As They Cry 'Stitch-Up'

21 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Two preachers have been booted out of their church after bosses accused them of going rogue -- including hauling the very institution they served to court.

The Blantyre Synod of the CCAP gave Reverend Duncan Kananji and Reverend Wilson Kazembe the boot after a disciplinary probe found them guilty of defying orders and breaking church tradition.

Kananji, based in Malawi, was axed back in January -- while Kazembe, who preaches out in South Africa, got his marching orders just last Friday.

A damning letter sent to Kananji reveals he was found guilty on THREE separate counts.

Bosses claim he dragged the synod to court without even bothering to follow proper procedure for raising his grievances first.

He was also accused of insubordination -- and of using the synod's name without permission, church chiefs say.

Synod General Secretary Anderson Juma has confirmed both sackings.

But the disgraced duo are hitting back hard -- branding the whole thing a stitch-up.

The pair claim Juma cooked up the charges to get rid of them, insisting he's had it in for them for YEARS.

The bitter church bust-up shows no signs of cooling down - ekhristu!

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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