Nigeria: Reps Probe Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians in South Africa, Seek Compensation for Victims

The House of Representatives on Tuesday commenced an investigation into the human and economic losses suffered by Nigerians in repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with a view to determining appropriate measures for compensation and strengthening protection for Nigerians living in the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Moving the motion, Benson said the absence of a comprehensive assessment of casualties, property destruction and economic losses had affected Nigeria's efforts to seek justice and compensation for affected citizens.

He recalled Nigeria's significant role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, noting that the country contributed diplomatic, financial and political support towards the liberation of South Africa.

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According to him, Nigeria supported the anti-apartheid struggle through platforms including the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the Organisation of African Unity, while also providing assistance through scholarships and other initiatives.

Benson, however, expressed concern that despite the historic relationship between both countries, Nigerians living legally in South Africa had continued to face attacks linked to xenophobia over the years.

He listed incidents recorded in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, which he said resulted in loss of lives, destruction of businesses, displacement of residents and diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa.

The lawmaker also raised concerns over renewed anti-foreigner campaigns by some groups in South Africa, saying such activities had created fear among Nigerian residents and affected their businesses and investments.

Benson argued that previous condemnations and diplomatic engagements had not been supported by a detailed assessment of the extent of losses suffered by Nigerians.

"Condemnation and diplomatic protests without a corresponding institutional effort to comprehensively document the losses suffered by Nigerians have denied the Federal Government and the National Assembly an authoritative evidential basis for policy formulation, legislative intervention and sustained diplomatic negotiations," he said.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Integration and Cooperation in Africa and Diaspora, and Foreign Affairs to investigate the casualties, property losses and economic impact of previous and recent xenophobic attacks involving Nigerians in South Africa.

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The committees were also directed to compile an inventory of properties abandoned by Nigerians as a result of the attacks and recommend diplomatic, legal and policy measures to enhance accountability, seek possible compensation for victims and improve the protection of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

The committees are expected to submit their report to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

Nigeria and South Africa maintain strategic relations based on trade, diplomacy and regional cooperation, although repeated xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals have periodically affected ties between both countries.