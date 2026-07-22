Nigeria: Plateau Among Biggest Beneficiaries of Govt's $750m Renewable Energy Programme - Mutfwang

Flags off 1.5MW solar mini-grid, says state'll become power exporter in two years.

JOS - Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday declared that Plateau had emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Federal Government's 750-million-dollar renewable energy programme, disclosing that about 10 interconnected solar mini-grid projects would be implemented across the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Pankshin Local Government Area while flagging off the construction of a 1.5-megawatt interconnected hybrid solar mini-grid, expressing confidence that Plateau would become a net exporter of electricity within the next two years.

He described the project as a major milestone in his administration's drive to expand access to reliable electricity, stimulate industrialisation and attract investments through renewable energy.

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The project is being funded by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the Federal Government's renewable energy programme and implemented by MASK Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

It is one of 48 interconnected mini-grid projects being deployed nationwide.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony, Mutfwang said the project would provide reliable electricity to businesses, industries, healthcare facilities, schools and households, while reducing dependence on petrol and diesel generators.

"Today we are flagging off a life-transforming and economy-changing initiative.

When this 1.5 megawatts of electricity is delivered, the era of dependence on generators in Pankshin will gradually come to an end, while businesses and industries will flourish once again," he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting Plateau through strategic investments in infrastructure and renewable energy.

He also commended the President for approving the Mararaban Jama'a-Pankshin-Langtang-Shendam-River Ibi Federal Road project and the conversion of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, into the Federal University of Education, describing both as landmark interventions that would accelerate development in the state.

Mutfwang said the Plateau State Government was collaborating with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to strengthen electricity transmission infrastructure across the state.

"Our vision is that within the next two years, Plateau State will not only generate sufficient electricity to meet domestic demand but will also become a net exporter of power," he said.

He disclosed that all statutory approvals, including the Certificate of Occupancy for the project site, had been secured and expressed optimism that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

The governor urged residents, particularly youths, to safeguard the facility against vandalism.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, described the project as a major milestone in Nigeria's drive towards achieving universal electricity access through renewable energy.

He commended Mutfwang for creating an enabling environment that had positioned Plateau State as one of Nigeria's leading destinations for renewable energy investments.

"What we are building here is not just a solar mini-grid. We are rebuilding the electricity distribution network by installing new transformers, rehabilitating existing lines and providing electricity meters so consumers will no longer be subjected to estimated billing," Aliyu said.

According to him, the project will include the installation of more than 10 transformers, rehabilitation and expansion of the distribution network, and comprehensive metering of households.

Aliyu added that the Federal Government's 750-million-dollar renewable energy programme was expected to attract an additional 1.1 billion dollars in private sector investments for clean energy projects across the country.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Bashir Lawandi Dati, described the project as the largest solar energy initiative currently being implemented in Plateau State.

He said the Mutfwang administration had established the legal, policy and institutional frameworks needed to attract private investment into the energy sector, adding that the project would create jobs, improve the business environment and accelerate socio-economic development.

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Providing a technical overview, the Technical Lead of MASK Nigeria Limited, Lau Mohammed, said the project comprises a 1.5MW solar photovoltaic power plant supported by a 2MWh Battery Energy Storage System, a 600-kilowatt backup generator, a 1.2MW solar inverter, a 1MW battery inverter, transformers and a modernised electricity distribution network.

He said the facility was designed to provide uninterrupted electricity to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other critical public institutions.

The Executive Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, Amos Felix Benu, described the project as another fulfilled promise by Governor Mutfwang, while former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and member representing Pankshin North Constituency, Gabriel Dewan, alongside other stakeholders, commended the collaboration between the Federal and Plateau State governments, saying it demonstrated the benefits of partnership in delivering sustainable development projects.