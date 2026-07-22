Somalia's Disaster Agency and Army Discuss Cooperation On Climate-Related Emergency Response

21 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallin Abdulle, on Tuesday met with the Commander of the Somali Army's Land Forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, to discuss strengthening cooperation on disaster preparedness and response.

The meeting at SoDMA headquarters focused on improving coordination between the agency and the Somali National Army to enhance readiness for potential natural hazards, particularly those linked to El Niño-related weather patterns and the effects of climate change.

The two sides also discussed strengthening emergency response operations, rescue efforts and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to communities affected by floods, storms, droughts and other natural disasters.

Officials emphasized the importance of cooperation between government institutions and security forces in reducing disaster risks, warning communities about the growing impacts of climate change.

They also called for early preventive measures to address anticipated threats and reduce the loss of lives and property caused by previous disasters in Somalia.

The meeting is part of broader efforts by Somalia's federal government to improve coordination among state institutions and strengthen the country's capacity to prepare for, prevent and respond to emergencies.

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