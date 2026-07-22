Nigeria: Fresh Crisis Hits Ondo Assembly Over Alleged Sharing of ₦44 Million OSOPADEC Funds

Some members of the House are reportedly calling for the resignation of the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, for cornering the money, a claim the speaker denied.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, is battling to clear his name following fresh corruption allegations as calls for his resignation intensify.

It is understood that Mr Oladiji is accused of receiving ₦44 million from the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) on behalf of the House, but failing to distribute the funds equitably among the members.

Although all members of the assembly belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the current contention may be linked to the internal politics surrounding the 2027 elections. Sources close to the assembly suggest Mr Oladiji is under significant pressure to step aside while colleagues push for a thorough investigation.

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A source, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak on the record, claimed the Speaker was expected to step down at the resumed plenary on Monday but changed his mind after consulting with political backers.

"The Speaker contemplated resigning on Monday but did not go ahead with it," the source said. "The issue relates to an alleged ₦44 million released by OSOPADEC to the assembly. The money was intended for the entire House, but there are allegations that the Speaker did not involve other lawmakers in the management of the funds."

However, Mr Oladiji has denied the allegations, dismissing them as false and politically motivated. In a statement released by his office, the Speaker described the claims of a resignation plan, leadership crisis, and mismanagement of funds as "sensationalised,

malicious, and entirely fabricated."

"We state unequivocally, without an atom of ambiguity, that Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji never contemplated resigning, nor is there any leadership crisis within the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly. The report is a total figment of the imagination of its authors and their nameless sources," the statement read.

The statement further noted that lawmakers independently manage their welfare and resource allocations, insisting that the Speaker only receives what is constitutionally due to his office. It characterised the claim that he sidelined members regarding the ₦44 million as "a manufactured lie designed to create artificial disaffection."

Speaking with journalists in Akure on Tuesday, Mr Oladiji dismissed claims that 21 lawmakers had demanded his resignation, stating, "I'm not aware of that."

He also denied allegations linking him to an assassination plot against a colleague. "I'm a law-abiding citizen... I'm a Christian; I don't believe in all that. Let her come up with evidence to confirm such allegations," he said.

The member representing Ilaje Constituency II, Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, confirmed she is committed to investigating the allegations, but claimed there have been threats to her life. She accused Mr Oladiji of attempting to intimidate her and reiterated the two-thirds of the House's position that the Speaker should resign.

"Let me put this on record regarding the rumours circulating. I have received numerous calls threatening me to halt my findings from the ongoing investigation linking bribery, forgery, and corruption between the Speaker of the House of Assembly and OSOPADEC," she wrote on her Facebook page. "Just now, I narrowly escaped death."

In a direct message to the Speaker, Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu stated: "Now, this is my special message to you, Rt. Hon. Oladiji, a.k.a Landmark. You want to silence me because you feel I am the pillar of your issues within the House of Assembly. Listen. We were both elected as members to serve our respective constituents. How dare you! You call yourself a fighter, yet a woman overshadows your plot of numerous corruptions and abuse of power. You are a hypocrite."

She continued: "I stood my ground against injustice during the last impeachment saga in Ondo State as the only woman in the integrity group (G11). This time, there shall not be any form of intimidation or threat that will stop me. I still stand unshaken by your arrogance and the fraudulent activities of the 10th Assembly."

"This game of yours will not stand. The Ilaje people will not continue to suffer while you plot with the management to siphon money meant for my people. Never! I will not be intimidated by you or your fellow fraudsters. I told you, if you need to cross any of the members of the 10th Assembly, come with clean hands."

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"I have stood behind the scenes, enduring your arrogant attitude because of the respect I have for the Governor. No, enough is enough. I won't let you play with my life or my late father's legacy. I, Hon. Dr Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, therefore reaffirm the decision of two-thirds of the members of the House of Assembly: either resign now as per the resolution, or face the consequences of your actions. There is no going back."

The assembly faced a similar controversy last year, though attempts to remove the Speaker were unsuccessful after members failed to rally the required two-thirds majority. However, some party loyalists believe the renewed attacks against the Speaker may be a backlash from the concluded primaries, where most of the Governor's candidates were dropped by the APC leadership.

While the primaries produced new candidates--largely the Governor's loyalists--to replace some federal lawmakers, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) later overturned the list, reinstating the incumbents and sparking resentment within the state. Although calm has largely returned to the party, leaders are still working to pacify the Governor and unite the party ahead of the presidential election.