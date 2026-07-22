Nigeria: Fake Agency Probe - Reps Panel Threatens Sanctions As MDAs Ignore Summons

The panel directed all defaulting MDAs to appear before the committee on Thursday with the relevant officers and documents requested in earlier correspondence.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged establishment and operations of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has issued a final warning to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that have failed to honour its invitations.

The committee, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed disappointment over the failure of some government agencies to appear before it, describing the development as an affront to the constitutional oversight powers of the House.

It said invitations issued by a duly constituted committee of the House were not discretionary, stressing that they were based on the powers vested in the National Assembly under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

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"Compliance is therefore a legal obligation, not an act of courtesy," the committee said.

It directed all defaulting MDAs to appear before the committee on Thursday with the relevant officers and documents requested in earlier correspondence.

The committee said Thursday would be the "final opportunity" for the affected agencies to comply voluntarily with its directives.

It warned that any agency that failed to appear without lawful justification would face the full constitutional and statutory powers available to the House to compel compliance.

The committee also said it would recommend and pursue sanctions permitted by law against any individual or institution found to be deliberately obstructing or frustrating the investigation.

The investigation followed concerns surrounding the alleged establishment and operations of the PFIPC, an entity whose status and activities have come under scrutiny.

The committee said its investigation was in the national interest and was not targeted at any individual or institution.

It said the exercise was aimed at establishing the facts, protecting the integrity of public administration, upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public offices and institutions operated within the framework of the Constitution and Nigerian laws.

While pledging to conduct the investigation professionally, fairly and transparently, the committee said no government agency, regardless of its status or influence, would be allowed to undermine the constitutional authority of the House.

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"Every public institution is hereby advised to treat this final warning with the seriousness it deserves," the committee said.