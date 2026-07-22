Sudan Reaffirms Support for Pan-African Parliament Presidency, Calls for Backing Peace Efforts

21 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

MIDRAND, July 21, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to South Africa, Othman Abu Fatima Adam, congratulated Pan-African Parliament President Fati Boutbig on assuming office, affirming Sudan's support for his presidency and his agenda to strengthen the role of the African legislative body.

During their meeting on Monday at the Pan-African Parliament headquarters in Midrand, South Africa, the two sides discussed developments in Sudan. The ambassador highlighted the government's efforts to achieve peace through an exclusively Sudanese-led process, calling on the Parliament to support Sudan's sovereignty, condemn violations by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, enhance humanitarian efforts, and support a Sudanese-led peace process.

For his part, the Pan-African Parliament President affirmed that the Sudanese issue would be among the priorities of his presidency, expressing the Parliament's readiness to support peace and stability efforts in Sudan. He also announced plans to visit Sudan, assess the situation on the ground, and engage with neighboring countries in support of Sudan's security and stability.

Read the original article on SNA.

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