Angola: Lunda-Sul Province Records Over 1,000 Cases of HIV/Aids in Six Months

Saurimo — A total of 1,906 One thousand nine hundred and six new positive HIV/AIDS cases were registered in the first half of the current year across various health units in the province of Lunda-Sul.

According to a report from the Department of Public Health sent to ANGOP, out of the aforementioned number of infected citizens, 1,736 patients regularly receive medical and therapeutic assistance in several health units across the region.

The report highlights that 864 children were tested, of whom 86 tested positive, with 80 undergoing antiretroviral treatment; 29,594 adults were tested, of whom 1,530 learnt of their positive serostatus, and 1,366 adhered to treatment.

As part of the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, around 13,174 pregnant women were tested, with 290 testing positive, all of whom are currently undergoing treatment.

It explains that the province of Lunda-Sul currently has a HIV prevalence rate of 4.9% among men and women aged 15 to 49.

The department calls for the involvement of the whole of society in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the region, so that ground zero can be reached in terms of infections and deaths of people living with the disease. QB/JW/ASS/CF/DOJ