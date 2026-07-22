Sudan: Drone Attack On Ar Rahad Market, North Kordofan, Kills and Injures Children

Khartoum — "A drone attack on a market in Ar Rahad, North Kordofan, yesterday, reportedly killed at least two children and injured six others, aged between six and 14. Four adults were also reportedly killed and more than 20 people injured.

"This latest attack is a stark reminder of the deadly toll the conflict continues to have on children across Sudan. Markets are places where families gather to buy food, earn a living and meet basic needs. They should never become places of death and devastation.

"The recent escalation in and around Al Obeid has drawn international attention, and the reports emerging from North Kordofan continue to be deeply alarming. Al Obeid is part of a much broader crisis facing children in Sudan. The tragic attack in Ar Rahad is a devastating reminder that children remain at risk far beyond the areas currently in the spotlight.

"Communities in Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan, parts of North Darfur and areas affected by the expanding conflict in Blue Nile continue to face severe insecurity, displacement and growing humanitarian needs.

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"Wherever the conflict spreads, children pay the highest price. Repeated attacks are not only claiming lives; they are damaging and destroying homes, schools, health facilities, water systems and markets, cutting children off from healthcare, education, nutrition, safe water and sanitation, and forcing more families from their homes. The attacks are also deepening fear, exposure to traumatic events, and uncertainty for countless children and families.

"In addition, attacks and insecurity along critical supply routes are disrupting the movement of humanitarian personnel and essential supplies, while rising operational risks are limiting access to some of the communities with the greatest needs.

"Every child killed or injured is one too many. UNICEF calls on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to children and communities in need."

Statement by UNICEF Representative in Sudan Sheldon Yett