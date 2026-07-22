South Africa: Power Utility Eskom Says Koeberg Remains Safe - South African News Briefs - July 22, 2026

Eskom Reassures Public After Koeberg Radiation Incidents

Eskom has assured the public that there is no danger to people or the environment following three radiological contamination incidents at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's Unit 2 during maintenance between June 30 and July 7, reports EWN. The utility said the low levels of radioactive contamination were contained within the reactor building and that no radioactive material was released outside the facility. Eskom's Chief Nuclear Officer, Velaphi Ntuli, said the incidents were safely managed under strict protocols and do not affect the National Nuclear Regulator's decision to extend the operating life of Unit 2 by 20 years.

UK Murder Suspect Returns to Johannesburg Court

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British-Zimbabwean national Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after his case was postponed for legal status verification and address checks, reports SABC News. The 45-year-old was arrested in Johannesburg on July 10 after police found him in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm. He is also wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged murders of his wife and two daughters. South African authorities are processing a provisional extradition request while he first faces the local firearm charge.

Matlala Trial Continues as Witness Resumes Testimony

The trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused continues in the High Court in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. The first State witness is expected to resume cross-examination. The accused face 25 charges linked to three alleged attempted assassinations between 2022 and 2024, including those of taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, Tebogo Thobejane and DJ Vettys. Security officer Bethwell Cele testified that gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire on Sibanyoni and his entourage at a golf estate before also shooting at him during the attack.

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