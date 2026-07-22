Tanzania, Saudi Deepen Economic Ties

Riyadh — TANZANIA and Saudi Arabia have agreed to deepen their long-standing bilateral ties by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other strategic sectors.

The agreement was reached during talks between Tanzania's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Engineer Zena Ahmed Said and the Governor of Riyadh, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the ambassador's introductory visit to the Kingdom.

The discussions highlighted the two countries' shared commitment to advancing economic diplomacy, promoting investment and creating new opportunities for business partnerships that will benefit both nations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the visit marked Ambassador Zena's official introduction following her appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on March 5, 2026, and set the stage for strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

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The meeting comes as Tanzania and Saudi Arabia continue to build momentum in bilateral cooperation, particularly through the establishment of the TanzaniaSaudi Arabia Joint Business Council, which is expected to accelerate investments in agriculture, infrastructure, food security and other strategic sectors.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Tanzania's key trading partners in the Middle East, with bilateral trade exceeding 1.4 billion US dollars.

Tanzania imports refined petroleum products, fertilisers and plastics from the Kingdom, while exports, led by meat, fish and agricultural produce, continue to grow in response to increasing demand in the Saudi market.

Both governments have also stepped up efforts to strengthen private sector partnerships through business forums held in Dar es Salaam and Riyadh, further positioning Tanzania as an attractive trade and investment destination in East Africa.

The renewed engagement follows recent talks between Minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yahya Ahmed Okeish, on expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussions explored ways to strengthen oil supply security and jointly develop Tanzania's estimated 57.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves to support the country's long-term economic transformation and regional energy ambitions.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zena said Tanzania highly values its historic friendship with Saudi Arabia and remains committed to broadening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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She also invited Prince Faisal to visit Tanzania and experience its world-renowned tourist attractions, highlighting the potential for stronger collaboration in tourism and cultural exchange.