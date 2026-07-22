Kenya: Politicians Sponsoring Goons Risk Losing State Security, Coast Police Commander Warns

22 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has warned that politicians found sponsoring or hiring goons to cause violence will immediately lose their state-provided security.

Nuno said security agencies will not continue providing taxpayer-funded protection to leaders who are found facilitating criminal activities or using hired gangs to disrupt public order.

The regional police commander cautioned politicians against inciting violence or engaging criminal elements, warning that those found culpable will face the full force of the law in addition to having their security withdrawn.

He reaffirmed the commitment of security agencies to maintaining law and order across the Coast region, urging political leaders to conduct their activities peacefully and within the law.

Nuno also appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by reporting individuals involved in violence or other criminal activities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.