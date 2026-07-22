Nigeria Arrested Suspected Terrorists While Returning From Hajj. but Several Questions Are Unanswered

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation reconstructs the official Hajj registration and screening process after the arrest of seven returning pilgrims suspected to be terrorists at Katsina airport.

The atmosphere inside the international arrivals terminal at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina was one of celebration. Families stood behind security barriers waiting to embrace relatives returning from Saudi Arabia after completing the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage. Airport officials moved methodically through familiar administrative routines, and returning pilgrims wheeled their luggage toward the main arrival hall after presenting their travel documents for standard border clearance.

Then, without warning to the waiting crowd, the routine changed.

As passengers stepped forward one after another for immigration clearance, border control officers quietly isolated seven men from the rest of the arriving passengers. There was no public commotion, no shouting, and no dramatic confrontation inside the terminal. The men were discreetly separated from the other pilgrims, escorted out of public view under heavy security detail, and placed in immediate custody.

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Within hours, the seven detainees were moved out of the airport under armed escort and subsequently flown to Abuja, where they were handed over to the State Security Service (SSS).

Days later, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made a public announcement that transformed the quiet airport operation into a subject of intense national debate. The minister stated that security agencies had intercepted seven suspected commanders of Boko Haram and ISWAP who had returned from the Hajj through the Katsina airport.

Nigeria faces several types of terrorism from groups like ISWAP, Boko Haram, and bandits. Several groups of bandits operate in Katsina, where thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in recent years.

The government presented the arrests as evidence of Nigeria's expanding digital border management capabilities, highlighting technical advancements in biometric identity verification and real-time intelligence coordination among security agencies.

As of the time of publishing this story, neither the federal government nor the SSS has publicly released the identities of the seven suspects or announced any criminal charges against them.

While the minister's announcement generated major headlines across the country, it also left behind a series of fundamental questions. The most critical question raised by the operation is not how the men were apprehended upon their return, but how they managed to leave Nigeria in the first place.

Unlike some transnational criminals who utilise forged travel documents, stolen identities, or clandestine border crossings, immigration officials familiar with the operation confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the seven suspects travelled using valid Nigerian international passports issued in their own legal names and identities.

The seven men completed all official Hajj travel procedures before leaving Nigeria. This paradox raises difficult accountability questions extending far beyond the immediate fate of the seven suspects: What specific security screening protocols exist before an intending pilgrim is cleared to leave Nigeria? Which institutions bear the statutory responsibility for identifying registration applicants who are already on national security watchlists? Did the intelligence identifying these suspects emerge only while they were overseas, or were crucial opportunities to intercept them missed before they boarded their outbound flight? Most fundamentally, where does administrative accountability reside among the overlapping state and federal institutions that coordinate one of Nigeria's largest annual international migrations?

Over several days of field reporting, PREMIUM TIMES interviewed security personnel familiar with the airport operation, spoke with anonymous policy and intelligence sources, questioned civil society leaders, and visited the headquarters of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board. PREMIUM TIMES also reviewed official government statements, examined the administrative mechanics of the annual Hajj workflow, and sought clarifications from every primary institution involved.

What emerged was a fragmented institutional picture. Federal authorities describe the operation as a successful intelligence-led border interdiction enabled by integrated digital systems, while civil society groups argue it exposed weaknesses in pre-departure vetting. Several of the institutions responsible for processing intending pilgrims either declined to explain their screening procedures or failed to answer key questions.

Rather than determining the guilt or innocence of the suspects, this investigation examines how those institutional responsibilities intersect and where accountability for pre-departure screening ultimately lies.

How the Hajj Vetting and Registration System Works

To evaluate how the seven suspects departed the country, it is first necessary to reconstruct the structured administrative process that an ordinary citizen must follow to perform the annual pilgrimage under Nigeria's official framework.

Travelling for Hajj is not a simple commercial transaction; for the vast majority of Nigerian Muslims, it is a months-long, highly regulated bureaucratic process involving shared responsibilities among state governments, federal agencies, and Saudi Arabian authorities.

The operational chain begins at the grassroots level under the direct control of state agencies, such as the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, where designated Hajj officials receive applications and guide prospective pilgrims through the registration process. Following seasonal consultations with Saudi Arabian authorities, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) sets and announces the official annual Hajj fare, which covers airfare, accommodation in Mecca and Medina, meals, local transport, and associated logistics.

Prospective pilgrims must deposit this approved fare, which has risen sharply in recent years to between seven and eight million Naira due to macroeconomic inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, directly into the state board's designated bank accounts.

Once financial obligations are satisfied, the applicant proceeds to the documentation stage. Interviews with Hajj stakeholders and border control officials indicate that the international passport has become the centralised identity document underpinning the entire modern registration workflow. Unlike in previous decades, when multiple separate supporting identity documents and physical clearance forms were collected manually by local boards, the vast majority of an applicant's personal information, including biometric data and National Identification Numbers (NIN), is now embedded directly within the passport itself following enrollment by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Once local documentation closes, the state pilgrims welfare board compiles the names of qualified applicants from across its local government areas into a comprehensive statewide register. This unified list is transmitted to NAHCON headquarters in Abuja for national coordination.

NAHCON subsequently uploads the pilgrims' data into Saudi Arabia's electronic Hajj portal, through which the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues the mandatory entry visas electronically. Only after the electronic visas are approved are the pilgrims assigned to outbound flights, and final passenger manifests are generated for each state delegation, indicating exactly who is cleared to board each charter aircraft.

According to immigration officials who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES anonymously, the NIS's statutory responsibilities change significantly as the process moves from passport issuance to airport departure clearance. It was learned that the primary daily mandate of officers stationed at the international departure terminals is to enforce immigration laws governing valid exit and entry, establish identity, and verify the physical integrity of travel documents.

Therefore, according to the officers interviewed, immigration officers primarily verify identity and travel documents and rely on intelligence alerts or watchlists supplied through the wider national security system when determining whether a traveller should be intercepted.

An immigration officer stationed in the region explained that their core role at the departure gate is passenger clearance. The source stated that when a traveller presents a passport, biometric verification and document checks are conducted to confirm that the passport is genuine and that the bearer standing before the officer is the legitimate holder of the document.

The official emphasised that routine immigration clearance remains an identity check, whereas the specialised tracking of terrorism suspects or the management of active criminal intelligence falls within the distinct purview of specialised intelligence agencies.

Federal pilgrimage authorities further clarify this division of responsibilities. Contacted by PREMIUM TIMES regarding the boundaries of federal oversight, NAHCON spokesperson Fatima Usara clarified that NAHCON is not statutorily positioned to conduct background checks or profile individual travellers.

Mrs Usara stated that NAHCON does not conduct screening operations, clarifying that such mandates fall squarely on individual state units. According to her, state pilgrims' welfare boards function as direct operators, handling grouping and overseeing pilgrim manifests, while NAHCON acts strictly as a manager and regulator, tasked with establishing administrative standards, issuing policy statements, and monitoring implementation.

Regarding national security protocols, Mrs Usara added that while NAHCON maintains security agencies as affiliates to assist the matrix, the primary curation of manifests remains decentralised at the state operational level.

This dynamic exposes a critical operational divide. While border immigration personnel at the airport verify identity at the point of international travel and federal regulators monitor compliance with standards, the active vetting of individual backgrounds rests with the state-level frameworks that initially compile the lists. Many states, however, lack the capacity for such vetting, as Nigeria currently operates a unitary security system in which virtually all security agencies are owned and controlled by the federal government.

To understand how the seven suspects passed through these early administrative stages, PREMIUM TIMES visited the Katsina headquarters of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to obtain an official explanation of the administrative safeguards and background checks built into the pilgrim recruitment process. The board declined to provide details of the process.

During the visit, the Executive Director of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yunusa Dankama, declined to discuss the registration workflow or to explain what protocols exist for cross-referencing applicant lists with national security watchlists.

The official maintained that details regarding the processing of the state's Hajj delegation are classified information that cannot be disclosed to the public or the press, asserting that such operational transparency is reserved solely for registered, intending pilgrims. He said that the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board is strictly a logistical and administrative body, not a security agency.

This refusal to disclose the screening workflow leaves a gap in the public's understanding of the administrative processes. While border security personnel at the airport mapped out their point-of-exit responsibilities, the state institution responsible for processing the applicants, compiling the delegation register, and authorising the final flight manifests declined to explain how its screening safeguards operate before pilgrims reach the tarmac.

One question investigators may still need to answer is whether any local documentation, including letters or clearances issued under regional community peace and amnesty initiatives, formed part of the application process for persons later described by federal authorities as security suspects.

The Outbound Trajectory: Why suspects were not intercepted at departure

The physical operation that culminated in the isolation of the seven suspects at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport unfolded in a matter of minutes during routine arrival clearance. However, the far more significant question confronting investigators and security analysts is why the same security architecture that successfully intercepted the men upon their return permitted them to board their outbound flight weeks earlier.

PREMIUM TIMES sought to resolve this timeline paradox by interviewing border officials and those involved in policy-making and implementation.

According to an immigration officer privy to the airport operation, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, the suspects were not intercepted at the point of departure because the active intelligence process managed from Abuja had not yet reached the legal and operational stage where a physical border interception could be authorised.

The source stated that the investigation was still active during the outbound journey, but before the return flight landed, the intelligence process had matured, the facts were firmly established, and a definitive directive was transmitted from Abuja instructing that specific passengers on the incoming aircraft be apprehended immediately upon arrival.

This explanation was corroborated by a senior official at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, who also provided details off the record.

The official revealed that the suspects' data profiles had been processed and watchlisted by the NIS Integrated Operations Centre in Abuja before their return. The source indicated that allowing watchlisted individuals to depart can sometimes be part of a calculated tactical surveillance strategy, enabling intelligence agencies to solidify an evidentiary trail or monitor networks while relying on the pilgrimage's logistical frameworks. Under these operational frameworks, pilgrims are generally scheduled to return through the same airport from which their state delegation departed.

The source, speaking anonymously, stated that the border management platform was fully prepared for their arrival, with the names and biometric profiles circulated to the Katsina Airport Command well before the aircraft entered Nigerian airspace. The source noted that the moment the suspects presented their passports at the arrival clearance desks, the harmonised system triggered an immediate alert, allowing personnel to isolate them quietly without interrupting the clearance of the rest of the flight.

All the officials spoken to confirmed that the seven suspects travelled using valid passports issued under their real names and genuine identities.

However, allowing the terror suspects to travel for Hajj only to arrest them upon their return is a risk. The suspects could have been arrested by Saudi authorities, who in the past have stopped and deported some Nigerian pilgrims despite their clearance by Nigerian authorities. Such a hypothetical arrest by Saudi authorities would have been an embarrassment to Nigeria. Worse is that the suspected terrorists could have chosen to commit acts of terror in Saudi Arabia, which would have significantly damaged Nigeria's reputation. PREMIUM TIMES tried to put these questions before the SSS, but the agency declined to comment on this report.

While the explanations provided by officials in this report offer an operational account of the timing of the arrests, they leave the broader chronological question unanswered. At what point did the seven suspects first become subjects of security interest to federal intelligence agencies? Was definitive data linking them to insurgent activity available before they applied to join the Katsina State Hajj delegation, or did the information only become available after they left the country?

Local Accountability: Allegations and state responses

The institutional silence surrounding the pre-departure vetting process has fueled intense public debate in Katsina State over how individuals later described by federal authorities as security suspects could successfully clear local registration channels. In the days following the Minister of Interior's announcement, several regional commentators and social critics publicly raised questions regarding the source of the suspects' funding and documentation.

Bashir Kurfi, a prominent local social critic, raised questions about whether individuals recently intercepted at the airport had been beneficiaries of official state-funded Hajj, potentially extended as part of local political amnesty and disarmament packages, to incentivise non-state armed actors to lay down their weapons.

In an official statement issued to the press, the Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs described the allegations as entirely baseless and devoid of any factual basis. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu'azu, added that the claims were politically motivated to undermine the state's security operations and collaborations with federal forces. The ministry warned that the state government would not hesitate to pursue legal remedies against persons spreading defamatory misinformation.

PREMIUM TIMES found no evidence from the government's public statements or from officials interviewed during this investigation that the seven detainees were beneficiaries of state-sponsored Hajj. Hajj pilgrims in Nigeria generally fall into three categories: self-funded, funded by a wealthy person, or state-funded.

Beyond the funding allegations, regional civil society organisations argue that the incident has raised questions about whether existing administrative safeguards are adequate to protect the grassroots layer of the pilgrimage administration. Abdulrahman Abdullahi, chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State, emphasised that the prolonged nature of Hajj logistics makes the lack of pre-departure detection a major public concern.

"An international pilgrimage is not an impromptu journey where a traveller walks into a commercial motor park and boards a vehicle," Mr Abdulrahaman told PREMIUM TIMES. "The processing of fares, the enrollment of passports, the completion of local documentation, and the mandatory orientation exercises take several weeks or months. If individuals later officially labelled as security suspects completed all those stages before travelling, then it is important to understand what happened during that period. Security arrangements need to be proactive, not reactive."

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A similar institutional critique was articulated by Jamilu Charanchi, the national coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG). Mr Charanchi argued that the incident exposes the need for an independent review of the screening architecture surrounding official pilgrimages.

"If individuals suspected of serious involvement in terrorism can seamlessly utilise our official state pilgrimage pipelines to exit and re-enter the country unhindered, the current screening system demands deep scrutiny," Mr Charanchi told PREMIUM TIMES. "Both the federal government, the state authorities, and the security leadership must constitute an independent investigative committee involving security agencies and relevant Hajj authorities to identify possible gaps in the screening process and strengthen future pilgrim vetting."

Previous Security Arrests Linked to Pilgrimage

The Katsina operation is not the first time Nigerian security agencies have arrested high-profile security suspects in connection with religious pilgrimage.

In May 2025, SSS operatives arrested two wanted kidnap suspects during pre-departure Hajj screening. They included Yahaya Yakubu, arrested at the Abuja Hajj camp, and Sani Galadi, popularly known as Mai Boxer, who was arrested at the Sokoto Hajj camp before departing for Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, in September 2022, Tukur Mamu, who later faced terrorism-related charges, was intercepted in Cairo while travelling for Umrah before being returned to Nigeria and taken into DSS custody.

The Katsina case differs from these earlier incidents because the suspects were intercepted after completing the Hajj and returning to Nigeria. Their arrest was also publicly presented by the federal government as an example of the efficiency of Nigeria's integrated biometric border management system.

Transparency inquiries and outstanding responses

To ensure fairness and balance and give every relevant institution a fair opportunity to respond to the findings of this investigation, PREMIUM TIMES sought clarification from the leadership of all primary organisations within the Hajj and security pipelines.

The SSS was contacted to clarify whether the suspects were already under investigation or active surveillance before leaving Nigeria, when they were formally watchlisted, whether they have been charged, and whether investigations are ongoing. However, as of the time of publication, the agency's spokesperson has not responded to our questions.

Conversely, NAHCON, through its spokesperson, Mrs Usara, clarified that it operates strictly as an administrative manager and regulator, stating that it does not conduct background screening or manage passenger manifests directly, as those operations are handled entirely by state-level boards.

Following repeated enquiries by PREMIUM TIMES, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akinsola Akinlabi, confirmed that the Service arrested the suspects and handed them over to the requesting agency. He, however, declined to comment on operational details, including pre-departure screening procedures and the wider investigation, saying the matter remains sensitive and under investigation.

Meanwhile, this reporter visited the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board and enquired about grassroots documentation safeguards and the verification of local government area registries, but the executive director stated that the board is an administrative entity and not a security agency.

Finally, the Katsina State Government, via the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, issued a statement denying any state sponsorship or funding of the suspects' travel and labelling all such rumours as politically motivated falsehoods unsupported by evidence.

Conclusion

As the seven suspects remain in federal custody and investigations continue, the central questions raised by the Katsina operation remain unresolved. The arrests demonstrated that Nigeria's border security system can identify watchlisted travellers at the point of arrival.

What remains unclear is whether the institutions responsible for processing intending pilgrims had access to information that could have prevented the journey in the first place. Until those questions are answered, the case will continue to test not only Nigeria's counterterrorism architecture but also the accountability of the agencies responsible for the country's largest annual international migration.