Zimbabwe Secures Duty-Free Access to China for Selected Exports Until 2028

Zimbabwean products can now enter China duty-free under a two-year Unilateral Zero-Tariff Preferential Market Access arrangement.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing, Tuesday, Information Minister Soda Zhemu outlined Zimbabwe's participation in the initiative unveiled by China during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China introduced the unilateral zero-tariff preferential market access programme to expand trade with African countries and improve market access for qualifying products.

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"Under the Pre-Early Harvest Initiative arrangement, effective 1 May 2026, qualifying Zimbabwean products can enter the Chinese market duty-free under 8,949 tariff lines for a period of two years ending on 30 April 2028.

"In response, Zimbabwe has fulfilled the administrative requirements necessary to participate in this arrangement. Already, ZimTrade has been designated to issue Certificates of Origin, while ZIMRA verifies compliance with the Rules of Origin," Zhemu said.

The arrangement is expected to improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean exports in the Chinese market while creating new opportunities for local producers, particularly in agriculture and value-added manufacturing.

With the initiative set to expire in April 2028, Zhemu said African countries would be required to negotiate longer-term trade agreements with China to preserve similar preferential market access.

"Upon successful conclusion of negotiations, Zimbabwe will secure continued preferential market access beyond April 2028, create greater certainty for exporters and investors, expand market access for new agricultural and value-added products, and strengthen its position on the Chinese market," he said.