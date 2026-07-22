Nigeria: Tinubu's Far-Reaching Reforms Repositioning Nigeria for Long-Term Prosperity - Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the far-reaching reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu are repositioning Nigeria for long-term prosperity by strengthening economic stability, boosting investor confidence and accelerating national development.

Idris stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the APC Forum of Former Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly (FOPSHA), led by its Chairman, Wasiu Esinlokun, during a courtesy visit to the Ministry's headquarters.

The Minister commended the Forum for its contributions to democratic governance and national development, assuring the delegation that the Federal Government's media organisations, including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), would provide coverage for the Forum's forthcoming National Executive Council and Board of Trustees meeting.

He said the move was in line with the Ministry's responsibility to ensure Nigerians are accurately informed about issues of national importance.

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Idris said the Tinubu administration had, within three years, implemented difficult but necessary reforms to lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

He listed the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, improved fiscal capacity for the Federal Government and sub-national governments, expansion of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), growth in external reserves, improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) performance, major infrastructure projects and intensified efforts to address insecurity among the administration's key achievements.

The Minister specifically mentioned projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway as part of the administration's infrastructure drive.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took courageous decisions that previous administrations avoided for decades. Today, Nigeria is witnessing greater fiscal stability, improved investor confidence, enhanced infrastructure development and expanding opportunities for citizens. The foundation has been laid for a more prosperous future," Idris said.

He urged members of FOPSHA to leverage their experience, influence and grassroots connections to deepen public understanding of the Renewed Hope Agenda and communicate the long-term benefits of the government's reforms to Nigerians.

Earlier, Senator Esinlokun said the Forum's visit was aimed at briefing the Minister on its activities and seeking the Ministry's support in publicising its forthcoming meeting.

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He said the gathering would bring together former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, former governors, former ministers and serving and former lawmakers.

Esinlokun added that the Forum remains committed to supporting democratic values and mobilising grassroots engagement for the Renewed Hope Agenda through continuous interaction with Nigerians across the country.