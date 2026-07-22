Zimbabwe: Triple Murder Suspect Ndodana Tshuma Back Before Johannesburg Court As UK Extradition Case Continues

Triple murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is set to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday as proceedings continue in his extradition case and a separate charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

UK authorities are seeking his extradition in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42), and their daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5).

The three were found dead at the family's home in Great Denham, near Bedford, after police forced entry following concerns they had not been seen for several days.

Tshuma, who fled the UK, first appeared in court last week following his arrest in Kensington, Johannesburg.

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During his initial appearance, the prosecution sought a postponement to allow authorities to verify Tshuma's immigration status in South Africa.

The court also heard that Tshuma was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm at the time of his arrest.

The presiding magistrate granted the application and ordered that Tshuma remain in custody pending verification of his legal status, adding that he may apply for bail if he qualifies once the process has been completed.

Earlier, SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Tshuma is facing two separate legal processes in South Africa, an extradition application initiated by the United Kingdom and a criminal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mathe said South African authorities had received a provisional extradition request from Interpol Manchester through Interpol Pretoria and were awaiting the formal extradition request, including the UK case docket and supporting evidence, within 40 days.

She added that SAPS had opened a separate investigation to determine who supplied Tshuma with the unlicensed firearm allegedly recovered during his arrest.

Mathe also said investigators had found no evidence that Tshuma had been harboured while in South Africa.