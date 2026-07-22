Kenya: Nairobi-Based Lawyer Arrested Over Alleged Land Fraud Scheme

22 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Nairobi-based lawyer over an alleged land fraud scheme aimed at depriving a property owner of her land.

The suspect, identified as Abdulahi Hussein, was apprehended by officers from the DCI Headquarters' Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) following investigations into a complaint lodged by the landowner.

According to the DCI, the complainant bought the parcel of land in 2005 and had remained in peaceful possession of the property until November 2023, when she was served with court documents indicating that Hussein was claiming ownership of the land.

The agency said detectives launched investigations after receiving the complaint and, upon concluding the probe, forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The ODPP is said to have concurred with the investigators' recommendation to charge the lawyer with making a false document and uttering a forged document.

Following the approval, detectives tracked and arrested Hussein in Nairobi's Central Business District on Tuesday.

Discover moreOpinion & CommentaryTourist DestinationsCampaigns & ElectionsHe is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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