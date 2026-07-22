Kenya: Govt Invests Sh922mn in 14 Modern Markets Across Kisumu

Kisumu — The national government is investing more than Sh922 million in the construction of 14 modern markets across Kisumu County under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), in a bid to improve trading conditions for small-scale businesses and spur local economic growth.

The projects, being implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, are expected to provide modern trading spaces for more than 4,000 traders, while reducing post-harvest losses and improving market access.

Among the flagship projects is the Mowlem Market in Kisumu East Sub-County, where construction is currently 12 percent complete. The Sh58.8 million facility will accommodate 300 traders once completed.

Also in Kisumu East, the government plans to construct the Mamboleo Market at a cost of Sh70 million. The project has completed its design phase and is awaiting tendering for the construction contract.

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The market is expected to benefit from the ongoing upgrade of the Mamboleo-Miwani Road, positioning it as a key commercial hub serving traders from Kisumu and neighbouring counties.

In Kisumu West Sub-County, the Sh58.8 million Kisian Market is 98 percent complete and will also accommodate 300 traders. Located along the busy Kenya-Uganda highway, the facility is expected to enhance cross-border trade and commercial activity.

Construction of the Holo Market, another Sh58.8 million project in the sub-county, has also reached 98 percent, with space for 300 traders.

However, work on the proposed Dago Market has stalled after the government terminated the contractor's contract. The Sh70 million project will be re-advertised through a fresh procurement process.

In Muhoroni Sub-County, construction of the Sh58.8 million Muhoroni Market has reached 18 percent and will provide trading space for 300 traders upon completion.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the market will strengthen trade between Kisumu and neighbouring Kericho County by providing traders with a modern and organized business environment.

"The aim of the government is to give our small-scale traders a place to trade with ease," said Omollo.

Muhoroni will also benefit from four additional markets at Masogo/Kibigori, Kopere, Koru and Miwani, each allocated Sh70 million. Designs have been completed and procurement for contractors is expected to begin soon.

In Nyakach Sub-County, the government plans to build the Sh70 million Nyakwere Market along the Kisumu-Homa Bay border, with designs already complete.

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Meanwhile, construction of the Sh63.5 million Kaloka Market in Seme Sub-County is 18 percent complete, while the proposed Kombewa Market will be re-advertised after the initial contractor's contract was terminated.

Plans for the Daraja Mbili Market, also in Seme, are at an advanced stage, with designs complete and procurement expected to begin soon. The project has been allocated Sh70 million and will accommodate 300 traders.

Omollo said the market projects are part of the government's broader strategy to empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by investing in modern trading infrastructure.

"These investments will not only improve working conditions for traders but also stimulate local economies and create opportunities for growth across the county," he said.

Once completed, the 14 modern markets are expected to transform trade across Kisumu County, providing improved business facilities for more than 4,000 traders and strengthening the county's role as a regional commercial and trade hub.