Kenya: High Court Lifts Freeze On Kbl Arbitration Award in Kisumu Brewery Dispute

Nairobi — The High Court has lifted orders that had blocked the publication of an arbitration award in a commercial dispute between Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) and Jilk Construction Company Ltd over the construction of KBL's Kisumu brewery.

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled that keeping the arbitral award under indefinite suspension would undermine arbitration as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

The conservatory orders, issued in December 2024, had prevented the publication and delivery of the award even after the arbitration was concluded in 2024.

KBL had argued that the arbitration process was tainted by constitutional violations, misconduct and corruption allegations, claims that Jilk has denied.

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Justice Gikonyo, however, held that KBL could still pursue constitutional remedies without stopping publication of the award.

"Holding or staying the publishing of an award, in the circumstances of this case, may not be an act of promoting arbitration and party autonomy," the judge ruled.

"The publishing of the arbitral award does not compromise or take away their right for a constitutional remedy sought herein."

The court noted that Article 159 of the Constitution requires courts to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and limit judicial intervention except where provided by law.

The judge also observed that the prolonged delay was caused by numerous applications filed by both KBL and Jilk, as well as the interested parties, leaving the dispute unresolved for more than a year.

In the same ruling, the court dismissed KBL's application seeking to have Jilk cited for contempt after finding it had been overtaken by events following the withdrawal of a disputed supplementary affidavit.

It also ruled that letters sent by Jilk to regulators and prosecutors did not amount to an unlawful duplication of proceedings.

The court further rejected an application by interested parties seeking to stop parallel criminal proceedings, holding that civil and criminal cases can proceed simultaneously unless there is evidence of abuse of process or violation of constitutional rights.