Nigeria: Nass Primaries - Tunji-Ojo Not Behind Ondo APC Crisis - - Group

AKURE — THE BTO Renewed Hope Group, yesterday, dismissed allegations by a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Ondo State, Mr Razak Obe, that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is responsible for the crisis within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Mr Tobi Olalekan, described the allegation as "categorically false," insisting that Tunji-Ojo has no role in determining candidates for National Assembly elections.

The group said: "Just like any other political party, APC in Ondo State is bound to experience disagreements among its members following the primaries that produced candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections. That is natural.

"To link the Minister of Interior, who is not a member of the NWC, to the submission of names of candidates for National Assembly elections is to question the integrity of the leaders of the party. Just how can the minister teleguide these distinguished leaders who are men of integrity?

"Obe, who is not a candidate in the said NASS elections, who never obtained nomination forms or contested in the said primaries, should allow those who actually did to talk. He should not be speculating and promoting division within Ondo APC with unfounded allegations."