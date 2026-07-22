Angola: Consultant Advocates for Efficient Use of New Technologies

13 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Marta Santos, a consultant for the Ernst & Young (EY) services network, recently advocated in Luanda for the efficient use of new technologies and the promotion of an organizational culture capable of fostering continuous learning.

Speaking at an event called "Career International Summit 2026", she indicated that organizations should prioritize people development, critical thinking, adaptability, problem-solving, communication, and leadership to take advantage of the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Marta Santos, the adoption of AI should be linked to concrete business objectives, accompanied by consistent investment in people training, data quality, and the evolution of organizational processes.

The consultant highlighted the importance of preparing management teams to lead in contexts of accelerated change and creating an organizational culture capable of promoting continuous learning, innovation, and confidence in the use of new technologies. The consultant considered these skills essential for the competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable growth of organizations.

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For her, the future belongs to organizations that place people at the center of their decisions and transform technology into value, trust, and development for their employees, clients, and society.

Under the motto 'Real People Reinvent the Artificial Future', the Carreira International Summit 2026 brought together business leaders from Angola, Portugal, and Brazil to discuss the future of work, leadership, and people management. AMC/DC/TED/jmc

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