Angola: Construction Material Prices Slowed to 8.44 Percent in June.

15 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The year-on-year rate of change for the Construction Material Price Index (IPMC) stood at 6.98%, marking a slowdown of 8.44%, with an accumulated variation of 2.19% for the period from December 2025 to June 2026.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the IPMC recorded a variation of 0.58% in June 2026, representing a 0.32% increase compared to May of this year.

Data indicate that the construction materials showing the highest price variations in June were "ready-mix concrete" (1.72%), "plastic piping and accessories" (1.42%), "beams, joists, battens, and steel" (1.27% each), "blocks" (1.26%), and "bricks" (1.21%).

Conversely, construction materials recording negative price variations were "other synthetic products" (0.83%), "aluminum" (0.17%), "synthetic products" (0.16%), and "glass and glass products" (0.02%).

According to the document, in year-on-year terms, the largest variations were recorded for the following construction materials: "ready-mix concrete" (11.49%), "bricks" (11.10%), "aluminum" (9.85%), "steel" (8.70%), "blocks" (8.04%), "sand" (7.51%), "other synthetic products" (6.30%), "glass and glass products" (6.21%), "plastic piping and accessories" (6.10%), and "beams, joists, and battens" (5.94%), among others. The material groups that contributed most to the variation in the IPMC in June were "steel" (0.37 percentage points), "blocks" (0.09 percentage points), "plastic piping and accessories" (0.06%), "bricks" (0.04%), and "ready-mixed concrete" (0.03%). HM/QCB/DOJ

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