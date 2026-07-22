Namibia: Swakop to Stage Two Title Fights

Two national title fights will be staged at the coast this weekend when the 'Local is Lekker' boxing bonanza takes place at Swakopmund on Friday night.

In the main bout, Joiy Nangoilo will defend his national bantamweight title against Fabian Lameck over 10 rounds, while Fredrick Nghutenanye takes on Paulus Shonena for the vacant national junior lightweight title in the main curtain-raiser bout.

At the launch in Windhoek yesterday, boxing promoter Nestor Tobias said it would be an all-Namibian affair.

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"We're calling it 'Local is Lekker' because there are no international fighters on the card, while the judges, the supervisor and the coaches are all from Namibia. It just shows how boxing has developed here," he said.

"Like I've said before, boxing is the fastest-growing sport in Namibia, and with very limited resources we have produced champions and will keep doing so," Tobias said.

"Nangolo is still undefeated. He is one of the top prospects in Africa and we are going to go places with him - he must just remain focused and continue to work hard," he said.

The unbeaten Nangolo will start as the overwhelming favourite against Lameck, who is still searching for his first win in the professional ranks.

Nangolo drew his first pro fight, but since then he won his next eight fights, with four of those wins coming via knockout.

Lameck, on the other hand, has a record of one draw and six losses.

It will be the second time the two boxers face each other after Nangolo made quick work in their first showdown in Windhoek last November, when he knocked Lameck out after 1:52 of the first round.

Barely a month later, he gave another explosive performance, beating Johnny Herman on another first-round knockout to win the national bantamweight title.

At yesterday's press conference, Nangolo said he was excited to be the main attraction.

"This is a very big fight for me, and topping the main event of the night is something new for me. I've fought him before, so I know him and I don't underestimate him," he said.

"My training has been going well, I know what I can do, and I believe in myself. To my Namibian fans, thanks for your support and please show up in numbers, I promise fireworks on Friday," he said.

Nghutenanye, meanwhile, will also start as the favourite when he takes on Shonena for the vacant national junior lightweight title.

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Nghutenenya is still unbeaten after 12 fights, including four knockouts, while he won the national featherweight title after a second round technical knockout against David Shinuna in April last year.

Since then he beat Joseph Abel on a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds, while he has now stepped up in weight to challenge for the junior lightweight title.

Shonena has a patchy record of three wins, including two knockouts, four losses and one draw.

At yesterday's press conference, Nghutenanye said he is well prepared for the fight.

"Ever since we were told there is going to be a fight at Swakopmund, I've been in the gym and training. I'm calling on boxing fans to come out in numbers to come and support local boxing. We promise to deliver some excitement and fireworks," he said.

The event will be held at the Swakopmund Multipurpose Youth Centre, while there will be a total of nine fights.

The entrance fee is N$100 per person or N$15 000 for a table of 10.