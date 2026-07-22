Zimbabwe: Police Crack Down On Coffin Processions in City Centres

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against parading the bodies of deceased relatives or friends through central business districts and other public places saying the practice endangers lives and violates the law.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force had noted a growing trend in which mourners carry coffins through busy streets or transport them precariously on top of vehicles to honour the deceased's role as vendors, commuter omnibus touts or kombi operators.

Police said the processions pose serious risks to both mourners and the general public particularly when coffins are carried on moving vehicles in crowded urban areas.

"The ZRP warns Zimbabweans against parading and toy-toying with bodies of late relatives or friends in CBDs and public places as a way of honouring or recognising their vending, touting or kombi antics during the late person's lifetime," Commissioner Nyathi said.

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He added that some funeral processions involved coffins being transported on top of vehicles in an unsafe manner.

"Some of the coffins will be paraded whilst hanging precariously on top of vehicles. This endangers public safety," he said.

The police warned that anyone found violating the law by mishandling or abusing human remains would face legal action.

"The law will definitely take its course without fear or favour on anyone found to be violating or abusing dead bodies," Commissioner Nyathi said.

The warning comes amid a rise in unconventional funeral processions in some urban centres where mourners have sought to pay tribute to the occupations or lifestyles of the deceased by taking coffins through busy commercial areas before burial.

While acknowledging the importance of allowing families to mourn and celebrate the lives of loved ones, police urged the public to ensure that funeral arrangements are conducted in a manner that respects the law, protects public safety and preserves the dignity of the deceased.