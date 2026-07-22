Sudan: Khartoum State Health Director Meets Sudanese Society for Establishing Liver Transplantation in Sudan

KHARTOUM — Director General and Acting Minister of the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Badri, discussed with the Sudanese Society for Liver Transplantation and Indigenization, headed by Dr. Mohamed Al-Sharif, the society's efforts in preventing liver diseases in Khartoum State.

During his meeting with the society's executive bureau members on Tuesday, Dr. Al-Badri praised the important role played by the society in raising awareness, preventing liver diseases, and providing treatment services. He said the ministry seeks to expand partnerships in health promotion, awareness campaigns, training, and the recruitment of specialist consultants to improve healthcare services and achieve joint success.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sharif announced that preparations had been completed to launch a free medical camp to perform 30 liver transplant operations in Khartoum State. He noted that the society has established several active partnerships and conducts training programs in cooperation with the Military Medical Corps, while continuing to support the Ministry of Health as the official body responsible for healthcare services.

He affirmed the society's readiness to provide additional medical services to citizens.