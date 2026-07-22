Sudan: Animal Resources Undersecretary Confirms Six Abattoirs Ready to Resume Red Meat Exports

KHARTOUM — Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh Idris confirmed that six export-certified abattoirs are ready to resume Sudan's red meat exports, with Al-Sahel Abattoir set to enter service soon.

During a visit on Tuesday to the General Directorate of Quarantine and Meat Hygiene, the undersecretary reviewed preparations to restart red meat exports to Gulf countries and other international markets. He received a briefing from the Directorate's Director General, Dr. Hussein Mohamed Al-Bashir, on operational procedures and export readiness.

The meeting reaffirmed full compliance with international veterinary and sanitary standards governing meat exports. It also reviewed the animal health situation and vaccination programs, with the undersecretary confirming the availability of the vaccines required for export operations and the progress of rehabilitation and maintenance work at veterinary quarantine facilities.

Dr. Ammar stressed the importance of adhering to quality and safety standards, noting that upgrading quarantine facilities and slaughterhouses will strengthen food security, boost production and productivity, and enhance the competitiveness of Sudanese meat exports in international markets.