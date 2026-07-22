Sudan: Prime Minister Offers Condolences to Qatari Counterpart On the Passing of the Father Emir

KHARTOUM — Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris held a phone call with his Qatari counterpart, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, to offer condolences on the passing of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the call, Idris conveyed Sudan's condolences on behalf of its leadership, government, and people, expressing solidarity with Qatar over the loss.

He paid tribute to the late Father Emir's contributions to Qatar's development and modernization, as well as his role in promoting peace and stability in the region. He also praised his longstanding support for Sudan and its causes at both the regional and international levels.

The Qatari prime minister expressed his appreciation for Sudan's condolences and solidarity, reaffirming the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.