Somalia: Turkey Renews Somalia Military Deployment for Two More Years

Turkey's parliament has approved a two-year extension of its military mission in Somalia, a move set to take effect on July 27 that reaffirms Ankara's continued backing of Somali security institutions. The decision allows Turkish forces to keep providing training, advisory support and technical assistance to Somalia's National Army.

The extension matters now because it comes at a critical juncture for Somalia's security landscape. The Somali government is in the midst of active military operations against Al-Shabaab while also working to strengthen its national forces and protect its coastline and maritime resources, making sustained foreign support a key factor in the campaign's trajectory.

The renewed mission's mandate covers a broad range of security challenges facing Somalia. It includes participation in efforts against Al-Shabaab, as well as combating piracy, illegal fishing, arms trafficking and other threats present in Somali waters.

The extension document, submitted by the Turkish government and signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was presented to parliament as essential for reinforcing the capacity of Somalia's security institutions and preserving stability across the Horn of Africa region.

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Turkey has positioned itself as one of Somalia's closest security partners in recent years. In 2017, Ankara established the TURKSOM training facility in Mogadishu, where thousands of Somali soldiers have since been trained.

The base has become a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation spanning defence, maritime security and force development.

The timing of the extension underscores the interconnected nature of Somalia's security priorities. As Somali forces press their offensive against Al-Shabaab, the government is simultaneously working to build up national military capacity and secure economic assets at sea, an effort in which Turkish support has played a recurring role since 2017.