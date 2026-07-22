Liberia Earns 'Very Good' Eiti Rating

Liberia has achieved a "very good" overall score of 80 out of 100 points in the latest Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) validation, marking significant progress in the country's efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and public participation in the management of its natural resources.

The result, announced on July 21, 2026, by the EITI International Secretariat, followed the completion of Liberia's validation exercise under the 2023 EITI Standard, which assessed the country's performance in strengthening governance within the mining and petroleum sectors.

Liberia also received an additional point for demonstrating effectiveness and sustainability in its transparency efforts, reflecting the country's continued progress in using openness and public engagement to support natural resource governance.

The EITI validation report praised Liberia for aligning its transparency initiatives with national development priorities, expanding public access to extractive sector information, improving public debate, and adopting innovative digital tools to promote accountability.

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However, while recognizing the country's achievements, the report identified areas requiring further attention, including improving data quality, fully institutionalizing beneficial ownership disclosures, strengthening environmental transparency, and ensuring that communities benefit more directly from revenues generated by natural resources.

EITI Board Chair Helen Clark commended Liberia's performance, describing the country's implementation of the initiative as an example of how transparency mechanisms can support broader national reform efforts.

"Liberia has demonstrated how the EITI can support national reform priorities through strong political commitment, active public engagement, and innovative approaches to open data," Clark said.

She added that as investment in Liberia's mining and petroleum sectors increases, stronger systems for data quality, environmental transparency, and community benefit-sharing will be critical to ensuring that natural resources contribute to sustainable and inclusive development.

The EITI report highlighted the growing importance of Liberia's extractive sector to the national economy, noting that natural resources accounted for 56 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 and generated approximately US$152 million in government revenue.

Mining accounted for about 80 percent of total extractive sector revenues, making it one of Liberia's most important sources of economic activity and domestic revenue generation.

The report noted that ongoing investments, including the expansion of ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations and renewed offshore petroleum exploration activities, are expected to further increase the sector's contribution to economic growth.

Under the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), the mining and energy sectors remain central to efforts aimed at expanding domestic revenue mobilization, attracting investment, creating jobs, and supporting Liberia's broader economic transformation agenda.

The validation report also praised Liberia's efforts to integrate EITI implementation into wider governance reforms through the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI).

According to the report, Liberia's multi-year EITI work plans are aligned with national priorities, while the LEITI data portal has improved public access to information on production, exports, revenues, contracts, and licenses within the extractive sector.

The report highlighted Liberia's use of local-language materials, simplified contract summaries, infographics, and nationwide outreach campaigns as innovative approaches that have helped communities, students, policymakers, and civil society actors better understand extractive sector information.

"EITI implementation has also strengthened public debate and accountability," the report stated, noting that civil society organizations have increasingly relied on EITI data for research, advocacy, and factchecking.

The report also referenced civil society analysis that identified a US$2.7 billion discrepancy between reported mineral exports and imports, raising concerns about possible illicit trade and potential losses in government revenue.

It further noted that EITI findings have contributed to reforms in beneficial ownership transparency, mining legislation, domestic revenue mobilization, and cooperation between LEITI and anti-corruption institutions.

Despite Liberia's strong performance, the EITI stressed that additional reforms are needed to strengthen public confidence in extractive sector reporting.

The validation report identified inconsistencies in some production and revenue data and noted that beneficial ownership disclosures have not yet been fully institutionalized.

It recommended stronger data assurance systems and expanded machine-readable disclosures to improve transparency and support evidence-based decision-making.

The report also called for greater openness regarding the environmental and social impacts of mining activities, including improved reporting on environmental monitoring, social and environmental expenditures, and the impact of artisanal and small-scale mining operations.

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Additionally, the EITI encouraged Liberia to improve transparency around subnational revenue distribution and community benefit-sharing mechanisms to ensure that natural resource wealth contributes more directly to local development.

The organization said maintaining strong transparency and accountability standards will become increasingly important as Liberia expands mining activities and advances offshore petroleum exploration.

The validation covered the period from June 2022 to December 2025, with financial data assessed from Liberia's 2023 fiscal year as presented in the country's 16th EITI Report.

The assessment reviewed publicly available information, stakeholder consultations, and submissions from the LEITI Secretariat and the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) under the 2023 EITI Standard.

The EITI framework evaluates countries based on outcomes and impact, stakeholder engagement, and transparency, while also considering effectiveness and sustainability indicators.

The latest rating places Liberia among countries making notable progress in using transparency, public participation, and open data to strengthen governance of natural resources and support long-term economic development.