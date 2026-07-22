Liberia: Activa Foundation Celebrates Social Day With Great Commission Orphanage

Monrovia — ACTIVA Insurance Company, through its ACTIVA Foundation, has celebrated its annual ACTIVA Social Day with children and staff of the Great Commission Orphanage in the Chicken Soup Factory Community, reaffirming its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities across Liberia.

The event, held over the weekend, brought together ACTIVA officials, members of the ACTIVA Foundation and representatives of the Great Commission Orphanage for a day of interaction, fellowship, and support for the children. As part of the celebration, ACTIVA made donations valued in thousands of dollars to the orphanage; a gesture that underscores its deep commitment to vulnerable groups across Liberia.

Speaking during the program, Nathan S. Bengu, Jr., Head of Business Development and Marketing at ACTIVA, said the initiative formed part of ACTIVA's broader commitment to giving back to communities where it operates.

ACTIVA Officer-in-Charge Willis J. Allen, said the company's foundation was established to support people and contribute to the wellbeing of communities beyond its core insurance business.

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"Besides making money, we see that we have an obligation to help people and human beings," he said, adding that the foundation was established to support vulnerable people as part of ACTIVA's corporate social responsibility.

ACTIVA Officer-in-Charge further said the ACTIVA Social Day was being observed across the company, with staff and stakeholders coming together to make a positive impact.

"Today, everybody in ACTIVA is acting together. We are happy to be here with the Great Commission and to put smiles on the faces of the young children," he stated.

For her part, Alice Dennis, Coordinator of the ACTIVA Foundation, said the foundation was established in October 2014 in Mauritius and has since implemented several community-based initiatives in Liberia and other countries where ACTIVA operates.

According to Madam Dennis, the foundation has undertaken projects focused on environmental protection, skills training, education, and support for vulnerable groups.

She cited the planting of coconut trees in Grand Cape Mount County and skills-training initiatives for young girls and women, including training in baking and sewing.

Madam Dennis said the foundation has also supported widows in Sinje and continues to implement programs aimed at helping people develop sustainable livelihoods.

"We go around the country and do what we can to help the needy," she said.

She further disclosed that ACTIVA has been sponsoring students to attend school for more than a decade, noting that the program has produced positive results.

She added that one of the students supported by the foundation is currently attending university and has distinguished himself by teaching students within his department and consistently being awarded by the administration on his outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, the Great Commission Orphanage through its head Tina Mulbah provided a brief history of the institution, which was established in August 1993 by the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mulbah to provide care and support for vulnerable children affected by the Liberian civil war and other difficult circumstances.

Prince V. Mulbah, a representative of the Great Commission, said the orphanage was established after its founders observed the plight of children who had lost their parents or were left vulnerable due to the war and other challenges.

He said the institution has since provided care for hundreds of children, with some eventually being adopted and others now working in Liberia and abroad.

Following the death of the orphanage's founder in 2014 and his wife in 2020, the family continued to manage the institution despite the numerous challenges associated with caring for vulnerable children.

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Mr. Mulbah said the orphanage currently cares for 42 children. He added that the institution also operates the Great Commission Orphanage High School to ensure that the children receive education within the institution.

"We are taking care of 42 children. It is not easy, but as God will have it, we are trying our best," he said.

Tina Mulbah, Director of the Great Commission, expressed gratitude to ACTIVA Foundation for identifying with the orphanage and the children.

She said the institution often struggles to secure support for the children and called for continued partnership with ACTIVA and other organizations.

The ACTIVA Social Day concluded with fellowship and interaction between ACTIVA staff and the children of the Great Commission Orphanage.