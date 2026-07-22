Liberia: Bassa Stakeholders' Plans Independence Day Activities in Buchanan

Grand Bassa — A cross-section of prominent sons and daughters of Grand Bassa County have planned a series of activities in commemoration of the 179th Independence Day Celebrations in the county.

Under the banner 'Bassa Stakeholders', the group's engagements are aimed at supporting the county's administration's efforts to ensure that this year's Independence Day celebration is memorable by showcasing the hospitality, culture and historical significance, monuments, singing groups and beaches of the host county.

The Liberian Government selected Grand Bassa County as this year's host of the country's 179th Independence Day Celebrations under the theme "Strengthening National Identity Through Liberian-Led Historical Leadership".

According to a press release, these complimentary efforts include general clean-up and facelift exercises of Grand Bassa County, particularly Buchanan City, including all the principal routes to be used by the presidential party and guests.

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The group says its efforts will also ensure the feeding of the various working groups during the preparations while ensuring that guests have adequate places to eat throughout the celebration weekend running from Friday, July 24 to Monday, July 27.

The 'Bassa Stakeholders' have also embarked on proper branding of what the group calls the B'assa Identity' throughout the county.

These include the use of the Bassa colors on all billboards and cultural symbols, the singing of the National Anthem in the unique Bassa language to be performed by women and children, and performances by traditional Bassa choirs, all to ensure that the county's heritage is visible to all visitors trooping to Grand Bassa for the celebrations.

Other lined-out activities the 'Bassa Stakeholders' have planned include colorful welcome activities commencing at the Farmington River crossing meant to properly welcome President Joseph N. Boakai and all official guests into the county.

The welcome activities will be extended into an evening 'welcome party' to be held at the K & K Investment Farm on Friday, July 24 just three minutes' drive immediately after the St. John River Bridge before entering Buchanan City.

The county's trademark traditional 'Dumboy Festival' holds Saturday, July 25 at the Bassa Sports Academy adjacent the K & K Investment Farm, venue of previous day's Welcome Party event.

Other activities, according to the release, include an 'Old Timers' Sporting Festivity and other entertaining activities on some of the county's beautiful beaches on same Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26 respectively.

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The 'Bassa Stakeholders' then join the President and the rest of the Nation on Monday, July 27 at the Unification Pavilion known as Fair Ground as the County wanes down a four-day hosting of the 2026 Independence Day in grand style, the release concludes.