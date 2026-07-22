Liberia: Shaita Angels Part Ways With Head Coach Arab Fofana After Trophy-Winning Season

Monrovia — Shaita Angels FC have officially parted ways with Head Coach Arab Fofana, bringing a sudden end to his tenure just weeks after guiding the Careysburg-based club to an Orange Cup victory and a second-place finish in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Women's Upper Division.

The club confirmed the termination of Fofana's contract in a formal statement, extending appreciation for his services and wishing him success in his future technical endeavors.

Fofana's exit comes as a surprise to many local pundits, considering he guided the Angels to the brink of a historic double before concluding the 2025/2026 campaign with major silverware.

A Season of High Drama

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The Angels entered the final day of the league season with a realistic shot at claiming their first-ever league crown. However, a grueling goalless draw against rivals Determine Girls allowed the latter to edge ahead by a single point to retain the championship.

Despite the heartbreak, the Careysburg outfit regrouped to shift their focus toward the Orange Cup. Their resilience paid off at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where they edged World Girls FC 2-1 in a hard-fought final to secure the prestigious title.

Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster shortly after the final whistle, Fofana acknowledged the pain of missing out on the league before praising his squad's character.

"We wanted to win the league title, but we fell short. After that, we went back to the drawing board, shifted our focus to the Orange Cup, and I'm proud that we achieved our goal by winning the championship," Fofana said.

The coach had previously noted the pressure of stepping into the top flight of Liberian women's football, stating early in the season that he had "much to prove" and that delivering a trophy to Careysburg was non-negotiable.

Apology to Careysburg and Gratitude

Following their cup victory, Fofana took to social media to dedicate the triumph to God, his technical staff, and the wider Shaita Angels family, noting that the silverware was a testament to sacrifice and faith.

He singled out club executive Benita Whitney Urey whom he described as "the biggest technical advisor behind the scenes" praising her vision and passion for driving the growth of women's football in Liberia.

However, the lingering sting of missing out on the league crown was evident weeks prior. On July 10, Fofana issued a public apology to the club's board, fan base, and the Careysburg community.

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"On behalf of the technical team and the playing body of Shaita Angels FC, we would love to say sorry to our administration, the fans, and the entire Careysburg family who wanted this success and to rewrite history as the new champions," Fofana wrote. "Once more, as head coach, we are sorry."

What Lies Ahead for the Angels?

While Fofana leaves behind a legacy defined by an Orange Cup trophy and a runners-up league medal, Shaita Angels FC must now hunt for a new tactical head.

The Careysburg Pride will look to make a swift appointment as pre-season preparations draw near, aiming to go one step further in their quest for domestic dominance next season.