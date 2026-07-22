Liberia: James Spriggs Payne Airport Manager Declines Further Comments Over Employees' Outstanding Covid Arrears

Monrovia — The Manager of the James Spriggs Payne Airport, Abner Yonly, has declined to further comment on allegations regarding the settlement of outstanding COVID-19 salary arrears owed to employees by the previous administration.

About 20 current and former employees of the James Spriggs Payne Airport claim that the Government of Liberia (GoL) has failed to settle salary arrears owed to them during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the employees, the outstanding payments, ranging from three to four months' salaries, remain unpaid despite assurances from both the previous and current administrations.

The aggrieved workers are now calling for swift government intervention to resolve the matter, warning that continued delays could compel them to take unspecified actions.

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In an exclusive interview over the weekend, the affected employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, said that despite promises by the current administration to settle the outstanding obligations, more than three months have passed without any action from management.

According to the employees, the original arrears amounted to six to seven months' salaries.

However, part of the debt was paid during the early days of the current administration, leaving an outstanding balance of three to four months.

They said repeated appeals were made to former airport manager Emmanuel Tarplah, but no further action was taken before he left office.

The employees, comprising both men and women, explained that the unpaid salaries date back to the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, when many workers were instructed to remain at home or work remotely as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"This is very frustrating. We worked for our money, and yet we cannot receive it," one female employee lamented.

"We have tried to be patient and respectful, but it seems no one is listening to us," a female employee added.

Another former employee, who now works at a different government institution, said they have learned that funding for the arrears was included in the 2026 National Budget under the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), but management has provided no update on the matter.

"We understand that US$116,789 has been allocated under 'Other Compensations,' and we believe this is intended to cover our payment. That is why we are appealing to the government, particularly the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to settle this obligation," the source said.

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The workers further expressed disappointment that despite several meetings and assurances from the previous management, the issue remains unresolved.

When contacted some months back on the matter, former airport manager Emmanuel Tarplah acknowledged the outstanding obligation, stating that it was documented in his official handover notes.

"Government is a continuity. When leaving office, you provide a turnover note, and this obligation was clearly stated. It is now the responsibility of the current management and the government to ensure payment," Mr. Tarplah said.

When contacted for comment, Abner Yonly, the current Manager of the James Spriggs Payne Airport, declined to elaborate on the allegations.

"No answer to that. What I can say is, go and ask the people. Go to the accountants and ask them. That's all I can say. You can't tell me how to do my work or force me to talk," Mr. Yonly added briefly.